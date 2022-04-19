News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Another motorcyclist involved in serious crash on A142 in Soham

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:20 PM April 19, 2022
Another motorcyclist has been involved in a second serious crash on the A142 at Soham.

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following another major crash on the A142 in Soham at the weekend.  

It comes after another motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, was killed on the same road on Saturday (April 16) following a crash involving two other vehicles.  

This crash happened a day later on Sunday (April 17) - north of the BP garage roundabout.  

Cambridgeshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the second serious collision on the A-road. 

A spokesperson said: “The collision, involving a Mitsubishi L200 truck towing a small trailer and a Suzuki GXR 750 motorcycle, happened at about 1.10pm. 

“The motorcycle rider was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries. 

“The driver of the Mitsubishi remained at the scene.” 

Anyone who saw the collision, the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 220 of April 17. 

Cambs Live News
Soham News

