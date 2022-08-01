Updated

'Vital' track and signalling upgrades on lines between Ipswich-Ely and Norwich-Peterborough will take place during August and September. - Credit: Network Rail

Work on ‘vital’ track and signalling upgrades on the line between Ipswich and Ely is starting this weekend (August 7) and will take place every following weekend until September 11.

Work on the line between Norwich and Peterborough will also be carried out in September.

Both of the upgrades planned are taking place during Saturdays and Sundays to improve reliability and drive down delays.

During this time, work on the line between Ipswich and Ely will see plain line track work taking place at Elmswell level crossing.

Track renewal is important to prevent issues that cause speed restrictions and delays.

Work will also be carried out as part of the Cambridge resignalling programme. Signalling systems are essential to the safe and efficient operation of the railway.

Network rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “These works are important to keep services running safely and reliably on these lines.

“The work being carried out as part of the Cambridge resignalling project is crucial to providing a signal system fit for a modern railway in the Cambridge area.

“It will also improve the reliability and performance of the railway for future passengers in the decades to come.”

Work will then take place on the line between Norwich and Peterborough to carry out level crossing upgrade works on three weekends from Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 to Saturday 24 and Sunday September 25.

The upgrade will improve safety and reliability for years to come. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel and a rail replacement bus service will be in operation.

Greater Anglia managing director, Jamie Burles, said: “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience these works cause our customers, but we will make sure you can complete your journeys, even if part of it is by bus.

“These works will improve reliability on this line, and in combination with our new trains is transforming the railway in our region.”

Due to an ASLEF train drivers’ strike on August 13 , there will be no Greater Anglia service to Newmarket either by bus or train as we are unable to run our regional services on strike days.

People travelling to Newmarket Races on August 27 from Ipswich and other stations on the Ipswich-Cambridge line, will need to catch a bus to Cambridge and then catch a shuttle train between Cambridge and Newmarket. Buses will not call at Newmarket.

Race goers are advised that the bus and shuttle train service will only operate between 07.55 and 22.20 on August 27.

Passengers are advised to check how their journey will be affected at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator.