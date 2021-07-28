Published: 2:52 PM July 28, 2021

The work in Soham will affect services between Bury St Edmunds and Ely on both Sunday 29 and Monday August 30. - Credit: Network Rail

Rail passengers travelling from East Cambridgeshire this August bank holiday have been advised to plan ahead, as a route in the local area will be affected by upgrade works.

The work in Soham, which is part of the new station project, will affect services between Bury St Edmunds and Ely on both Sunday 29 and Monday August 30.

Other passengers in Cambridgeshire hoping to travel on these dates will be able to do so as Network Rail’s engineering work has been planned to minimise disruption.

Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “We know that tourism is in high demand this summer and we have planned our work to minimise disruption.

“The vast majority of our passengers will be able to enjoy travelling by train over the bank holiday period.

You may also want to watch:

The majority of the rest of Britain’s rail network will be open for business as usual as Network Rail looks to welcome passengers back and reconnect them with family, friends, and their favourite holiday destinations.