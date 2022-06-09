Updated
Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Cambridge city centre.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to the Chesterton Recreation Ground with reports of a stabbing at around 1.53am today (June 9).
They found a stab victim at the scene, who was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
The A1134 Elizabeth Way was shut between the Chesterton Road and Newmarket Road roundabouts during the police investigation, with a portion of the route closed at rush hour.
An earlier Cambridgeshire County Council statement read: "Please avoid the area if possible."
According to police, officers reopened the road shortly after 9.30am.
Detective Sergeant Carl Fillary, investigating, said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made."
Reports on social media suggested that a gunshot was heard in the area.
"There was not a shooting," a police spokesperson said.