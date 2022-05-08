Plea to find hit and run ‘coward who did this’
- Credit: Supplied
A man called for “the coward who did this to get a backbone and own up” after his wife’s car was involved in a hit and run.
The crash happened at noon on Saturday, on the 40mph stretch and halfway between Haddenham and Wilburton.
He said: “My wife was hit by a silver-grey Astra at 12 noon; he veered over the wrong side of the road and hit my wife's car.
“He then drove through the roadworks on ‘red’ towards Haddenham.
“My wife is not injured but in shock.
“I'd hope that this coward who did this will grow a backbone and own up but I doubt it.”
The man said his wife was “very upset and shaken but unharmed; needless to say, that she is very angry too”.
He said he had reported the crash to his insurers but because they are unable to identify the other driver, they will be forced to claim off their own policy.
“Simply because the cowardly scumbag didn't have the guts to stop,” he said. “There isn't any justice sometimes.”
The man said both he and his wife will get dashcams for their cars.
Footnote: Any information please email the author and this will be passed on to the victim.