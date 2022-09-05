Since the proposals for a congestion charge in Cambridge have surfaced, a number of residents and regular commuters to the city have signed a petition against the plans. - Credit: GCP

Communities have been asked to support a petition against the proposed £5 congestion charge in Cambridge.

It comes after the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) set out proposals as part of a “once in a generation” plan to shake up how people travel.

If approved, between 7am and 7pm on weekdays, those using private vehicles in and around Cambridge will need to pay £5 when in the congestion zone.

Alongside the charge, the GCP is setting out plans for one of the largest ever investments in a UK bus network to provide £1 fares and more frequent services with longer operating hours.

They say the charge will fund an improved public transport network in the future, with passengers paying £1 to travel in the city and £2 for journeys in the travel to work area.

Since the proposals have surfaced, a number of residents and regular commuters to the city have signed a petition against the plans.

The petition organiser said: "I strongly believe this will greatly impact the businesses and individuals at a time when they can ill afford it.

"This will do nothing to help congestion as most drivers especially those whose journeys start from outside the city have very little option but to drive for work or to carry out their business.

"The city needs to at least look long term into providing clean efficient alternatives to combustion vehicles including the diesel buses which it seems to favour.

"This is merely a further tax predominantly affecting the working poor and the residents of Cambridge."

By today (September 5), the petition has gained nearly 10,000 signatures.

One person said: "As a resident I feel strongly opposed to being effectively trapped within the congestion zone, unable to even drive out of the city without paying the charge."

Another added: "This is just another form of tax. I pay my Council taxes in full. As pensioners we can't walk or cycle everywhere. Or get buses to where we need to go. This is outrageous and entirely inappropriate!!"

Another said: "People just can’t afford it and I already pay enough for the privilege of living in Cambridge without having to pay even more" while another added: "I'm opposed to this change because it's so unfair we already pay enough car tax to use the roads".

You can sign the petition here.

Transport director at GCP, Peter Blake, said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to create a world-class transport network for Greater Cambridge and the wider area to drive a real step change in the way we travel."

You can find out more about the proposed congestion charge for Cambridge here.