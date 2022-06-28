News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Person hit by train between Manea and Peterborough

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:19 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 9:39 AM June 28, 2022
Greater Anglia tell how the rail strike will cause disruption in Cambridgeshire

Greater Anglia has resumed services from Ely to Peterborough after a person was struck by a train. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Rail services have been restored on the Peterborough to Ely line after a person was struck by a train between Manea and Peterborough today.  

All rail services were suspended whilst police and emergency services dealt with the incident.  

The 07.50 Peterborough to Ipswich service through Ely was among those cancelled.  

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “Following a person having been struck by a train, between Manea and Peterborough the line between Ely and Peterborough is now open.  

“We expect disruption to Ipswich to Peterborough services to continue as we attempt to recover to our advertised timetable.” 

Fenland News
Manea News
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

Tervor Pilgrim and Carmel Holland (pictured) must not enter any shop in Cambridgeshire when they are together

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This is an artist's impression of the proposed Orchards Green local centre in Ely.

Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Martin Pate of Witcham

Obituary

Son remembers farmer Martin who 'liked lending a hand' to others

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Land sale Witchford surprise

Housing News

£72,000 auction price for grassland- seven times more than expected

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon