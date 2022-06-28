Updated

Greater Anglia has resumed services from Ely to Peterborough after a person was struck by a train. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Rail services have been restored on the Peterborough to Ely line after a person was struck by a train between Manea and Peterborough today.

All rail services were suspended whilst police and emergency services dealt with the incident.

The 07.50 Peterborough to Ipswich service through Ely was among those cancelled.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “Following a person having been struck by a train, between Manea and Peterborough the line between Ely and Peterborough is now open.

“We expect disruption to Ipswich to Peterborough services to continue as we attempt to recover to our advertised timetable.”