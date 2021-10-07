Published: 9:49 AM October 7, 2021

A1307 closed at junction with Fendon Road, Cambridge, following crash involving pedestrian and lorry near Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge this morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service at just before 8am and motorists are being urged to avoid the local area.

The A1307 has been closed at its junction with Fendon Road, in Cambridge.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with any information should contact police via webchat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 66 of October 7.