Pedestrian seriously injured in lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:49 AM October 7, 2021   
A1307 closed at junction with Fendon Road, Cambridge, following serious crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital.

A1307 closed at junction with Fendon Road, Cambridge, following crash involving pedestrian and lorry near Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge this morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service at just before 8am and motorists are being urged to avoid the local area.

The A1307 has been closed at its junction with Fendon Road, in Cambridge.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with any information should contact police via webchat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 66 of October 7.

