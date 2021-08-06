Your Posts
Madness and mayhem as drivers ignore double yellow lines
- Credit: Ian Kidd
Mayhem in Forehill, Ely, on Thursday as an Ely Standard reader counted 15 vehicles – and two vans – parked, most if not all of them illegally.
“One car had a note in saying he worked at the barber’s and couldn’t find a parking space,” says Ian Kidd who also took the photographs.
“And the Zipper bus couldn’t get up the hill due to a post office van,” he said.
Mr Kidd – looking at the ‘all vehicles prohibited sign’ asked: “Can anyone at East Cambs District Council then explain to me what this road sign means?”
He continued: “Let’s give you a clue, it means ALL VEHICLES PROHIBITED
“Maybe someone should have a look up there as you stand a good chance of getting run over.”
Mr Kidd feels that “unless half of Ely has a permit there’s a lot of drivers breaking the law.
“I suppose we’ll now hear that they can’t afford to police it but then what’s the point of having it?”
He said parking on double yellow lines on Forehill is commonplace.
And not only did he see the Zipper bus struggling to get through he watched as two “impatient drivers” mounted the pavement to allow it to get up the hill.
"It’s a downright diabolical situation,” he said.
“And it’s not just one day but every day.”
Mr Kidd said the city “can’t find the money to police the law of the roads but you hound the High Flyer into removing the white mug they have put up”.
Tell us what you think of Forehill? Email the editor at john.elworthy@archant.co.uk