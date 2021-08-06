News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Madness and mayhem as drivers ignore double yellow lines  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:16 AM August 6, 2021   
Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos - Credit: Ian Kidd

Mayhem in Forehill, Ely, on Thursday as an Ely Standard reader counted 15 vehicles – and two vans – parked, most if not all of them illegally.  

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos - Credit: Ian Kidd

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos - Credit: Ian Kidd

“One car had a note in saying he worked at the barber’s and couldn’t find a parking space,” says Ian Kidd who also took the photographs. 

“And the Zipper bus couldn’t get up the hill due to a post office van,” he said. 

Mr Kidd – looking at the ‘all vehicles prohibited sign’ asked: “Can anyone at East Cambs District Council then explain to me what this road sign means?” 

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos - Credit: Ian Kidd

He continued: “Let’s give you a clue, it means ALL VEHICLES PROHIBITED 



“Maybe someone should have a look up there as you stand a good chance of getting run over.” 

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos - Credit: Ian Kidd

Mr Kidd feels that “unless half of Ely has a permit there’s a lot of drivers breaking the law.  

“I suppose we’ll now hear that they can’t afford to police it but then what’s the point of having it?” 

He said parking on double yellow lines on Forehill is commonplace. 

And not only did he see the Zipper bus struggling to get through he watched as two “impatient drivers” mounted the pavement to allow it to get up the hill. 

"It’s a downright diabolical situation,” he said. 

“And it’s not just one day but every day.” 

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos - Credit: Ian Kidd

Mr Kidd said the city “can’t find the money to police the law of the roads but you hound the High Flyer into removing the white mug they have put up”. 

Tell us what you think of Forehill? Email the editor at john.elworthy@archant.co.uk 



Ely News

