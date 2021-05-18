News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Park and ride from Milton to return next month

John Elworthy

Published: 1:10 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 1:45 PM May 18, 2021
Stagecoach park and ride

Park and ride at Milton was suspended from May 10. Stagecoach now hope to resume the service in early June. - Credit: Stagecoach

Park and ride services from Milton – and widely used by commuters from Ely and east Cambridgeshire – will be back in June.  

Stagecoach tweeted the pledge following the decision to suspend services earlier this month. 

The company tweeted that: “We are hoping to reinstate the Milton Park and ride in early June.  

“We used the buses from this service due to the extremely low passenger numbers at that time.” 

Discussions took place in recent days between the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Stagecoach about the immediate plans for the park and ride service at Milton.  

Stagecoach said the temporary closure was brought about by government restrictions on numbers who can travel by bus.  

“Nationally, this has led to a shortage of resources as the lockdown restrictions are eased and more people use the buses to get to work and education,” the company said. 

Stagecoach says their original decision was taken following talks with the county council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.  

Since then, of course, opposition parties have taken control of the county council. 

And the combined authority now has a Labour mayor at the helm.  

Stagecoach said of the closure that “we needed to use the resource we had in the best possible way. “It was only a temporary measure and will return”. 

