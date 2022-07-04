Two people were rescued by fire crews after a crash on the A142 at Witchford. - Credit: Google Maps

Two people who were trapped in a ditch after crashing off the A142 were rescued.

The pair were trapped in a ditch near Witchford on Sunday, July 3 just before 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Sunday at 12.26pm, one crew from Ely and one crew from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road traffic collision on the A142 near Witchford.

"Crews arrived to find a car in a ditch with two people trapped inside.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties, who were left in the care of the ambulance service."

Both crews returned to their stations by 2.15pm.