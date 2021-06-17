Published: 2:43 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:02 PM June 17, 2021

Competition time - guess which Fenland town or village you're approaching? Sign in the Fens as you approach where? - Credit: Heather Barnes

Welcome to ….....er actually it’s Littleport.

The photos were taken today by an Ely Standard reader concerned that the signs – hidden behind a bumper crop of foliage – may be a danger to motorists.

She says her other concern is for those motorists without sat navs or unfamiliar with the area pulling up to work out their route.

Cambridgeshire County Council advises people use their ‘highways reporting tool’ to report faults that they say will be assessed within 10 working days.

However, the council’s website has a link for reporting emergencies.

Examples of highways emergencies include:

Manholes or gratings that are missing

Traffic signalled junctions or crossing, all lights out, damaged street lights, traffic signals, lit bollards and lit signs where wires are exposed

Debris, including mud, stones or oil on the road

Fallen tree or branch blocking part or all the road or path

Extensive flooding resulting in road being impassable

Large dead animals - eg cattle / deer / horse causing obstruction

Overhead cables fallen across the highway

Potholes - only deep potholes on busy A roads and main distributor roads that cause a danger to the public will be treated as an emergency

Road signs, safety fences, guardrails and other street furniture damaged so they are a direct danger or obstruction to the travelling public - for example if it's bent into the path of vehicles

Structure collapse - for example, bridge / culvert / wall / fences / scaffold / hoarding

“If the highways fault is non-dangerous, then please continue to report the issue using our online Highways Reporting Tool,” says the council.

