Welcome to the Fens but can you guess which part?
- Credit: Heather Barnes
Welcome to ….....er actually it’s Littleport.
The photos were taken today by an Ely Standard reader concerned that the signs – hidden behind a bumper crop of foliage – may be a danger to motorists.
She says her other concern is for those motorists without sat navs or unfamiliar with the area pulling up to work out their route.
Cambridgeshire County Council advises people use their ‘highways reporting tool’ to report faults that they say will be assessed within 10 working days.
However, the council’s website has a link for reporting emergencies.
You may also want to watch:
Examples of highways emergencies include:
Manholes or gratings that are missing
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following crash on Cambridgeshire road
- 2 Catering wars as converted horsebox trailer takes on National Trust
- 3 Couple swap healthcare for glamping with new venture
- 4 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
- 5 Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’
- 6 Teenagers arrested after man is hospitalised in serious assault
- 7 RAF Lakenheath fly-over in memory of US airman Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen
- 8 Weekly ‘pop up’ bicycle repair shop comes to Ely
- 9 A nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
- 10 Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park
Traffic signalled junctions or crossing, all lights out, damaged street lights, traffic signals, lit bollards and lit signs where wires are exposed
Debris, including mud, stones or oil on the road
Fallen tree or branch blocking part or all the road or path
Extensive flooding resulting in road being impassable
Large dead animals - eg cattle / deer / horse causing obstruction
Overhead cables fallen across the highway
Potholes - only deep potholes on busy A roads and main distributor roads that cause a danger to the public will be treated as an emergency
Road signs, safety fences, guardrails and other street furniture damaged so they are a direct danger or obstruction to the travelling public - for example if it's bent into the path of vehicles
Structure collapse - for example, bridge / culvert / wall / fences / scaffold / hoarding
“If the highways fault is non-dangerous, then please continue to report the issue using our online Highways Reporting Tool,” says the council.
“It will be assessed within 10 working days.”