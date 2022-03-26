Following two 'encouraging' trials outside St Bede's Inter-Church School and St Matthew's Primary School in Cambridge, 'no car zones' outside schools could be extended. - Credit: Archant / Cambridgeshire County Council

A scheme to introduce 'no car zones' outside Cambridgeshire schools could be extended following two encouraging trials.

The zones were introduced outside St Bede’s Inter-Church School and St Matthew’s Primary School in Cambridge from April 2021 after a trial was investigated by Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC).

A report on the schemes has been carried out by the Media Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge which described the results as “encouraging."

It was noted that “it is feasible for these schemes to affect safety outside schools and levels of walking, cycling and scooting to school.”

In addition, it was felt that journeys to and from school were safer thanks to the 'no car zones.'

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, CCC leader, said: “No car zones have proved to be an effective way of improving road safety and delivering environmental benefits, while also ensuring pupils enter school in a more relaxed manner.”

The report recommends that further 'no car zones' are implemented across the county, subject to external funding being found as each scheme is expected to cost between £2,000 and £5,000 to introduce.

The proposal will be considered by the council’s strategy and resources committee at its meeting on March 29.