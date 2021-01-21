Free e-bike hire for NHS staff during lockdown
- Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY
NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown.
Cambridgeshire's frontline workers will be able to hire Voi e-bikes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough city centres as part of the Voi 4 Heroes initiative.
To be eligible, users must upload their NHS identity, Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service to the Voi app or website.
The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority is one of the first in the UK to offer both e-bikes and e scooters.
Initially, there will be 20 e-bikes available to rent in each city and they will be available 24/7.
In Cambridge the bikes will be initially deployed in the following locations (and returned there overnight by Voi staff):
- Cambridge Train Station x2
- Castle Street (near the Cambridgeshire County Council)
- St Johns Street (near Old Divinity School, St John’s College)
- Newmarket Road (near the Travelodge)
- Cherry Hinton Road (near Tesco Express)
- New Square Park
- Babraham Road Park and Ride
- Tennis Ct Road (near Department of Pathology - University of Cambridge)
- Park Terrace (on Parker’s Piece)
- Addenbrooke’s Hospital (near staff car park 6) x2
- Trumpington Road with Newton Rd (near Nuffield Health Cambridge Hospital)
- Dame Mary Archer War (around the Addenbrooke’s Hospital) x2
- Trumpington Park & Ride x2
- Milton Road with Lovell Rd
- Kings Hedges Road with Chariot Way
- Arbury Road (near Arbury Court Library)
In Peterborough they can be found at:
- Cygnet Road
- Station Road (near the train station)
- Lynch Wood
- Peterborough City Hospital
- North Bank Road with Airfields Cycleway
- Hill Cl
- Welland Road (near Spar and Subway)
- Maskew Avenue
- Oxclose (near Royal Mail Post Box)
- Audley Gate (near Royal Mail Post Box)
- Oundle Road (in from of Co-op)
- Hawksbill Way (near London Rd)
- Welland Road with Birchtree Avenue
- Westgate with Lincoln Rd
- Broadway
- City Rd with Laxton Square x2
- Paynels (near Virans)
- Ortongate Shopping Centre
- Park Road (in the roundabout)
To ride an e-bike, users need to be 18 or over, required to download the Voi app and will have to present at least a provisional license.
It costs £1 to unlock the e-bike and then £0.15 per minute of usage.
There are discounts for students and those on a low income.