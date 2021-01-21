News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Free e-bike hire for NHS staff during lockdown

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:59 PM January 21, 2021    Updated: 6:02 PM January 21, 2021
Cambridge Voi e-bikes

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Cambridgeshire's frontline workers will be able to hire Voi e-bikes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough city centres as part of the Voi 4 Heroes initiative. 

To be eligible, users must upload their NHS identity, Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service to the Voi app or website.

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority is one of the first in the UK to offer both e-bikes and e scooters.

Initially, there will be 20 e-bikes available to rent in each city and they will be available 24/7. 

Cambridge area e-bikes map

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown. This map shows where the e-bikes are located in Cambridge. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

In Cambridge the bikes will be initially deployed in the following locations (and returned there overnight by Voi staff):

  • Cambridge Train Station x2
  • Castle Street (near the Cambridgeshire County Council)
  • St Johns Street (near Old Divinity School, St John’s College)
  • Newmarket Road (near the Travelodge)
  • Cherry Hinton Road (near Tesco Express)
  • New Square Park
  • Babraham Road Park and Ride
  • Tennis Ct Road (near Department of Pathology - University of Cambridge)
  • Park Terrace (on Parker’s Piece)
  • Addenbrooke’s Hospital (near staff car park 6) x2
  • Trumpington Road with Newton Rd (near Nuffield Health Cambridge Hospital)
  • Dame Mary Archer War (around the Addenbrooke’s Hospital) x2
  • Trumpington Park & Ride x2
  • Milton Road with Lovell Rd
  • Kings Hedges Road with Chariot Way
  • Arbury Road (near Arbury Court Library)
Peterborough area e-bikes

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown. This map shows where e-bikes are available in the Peterborough area. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY 

In Peterborough they can be found at:

  • Cygnet Road
  • Station Road (near the train station)
  • Lynch Wood
  • Peterborough City Hospital
  • North Bank Road with Airfields Cycleway
  • Hill Cl
  • Welland Road (near Spar and Subway)
  • Maskew Avenue
  • Oxclose (near Royal Mail Post Box)
  • Audley Gate (near Royal Mail Post Box)
  • Oundle Road (in from of Co-op)
  • Hawksbill Way (near London Rd)
  • Welland Road with Birchtree Avenue
  • Westgate with Lincoln Rd
  • Broadway
  • City Rd with Laxton Square x2
  • Paynels (near Virans)
  • Ortongate Shopping Centre
  • Park Road (in the roundabout)

To ride an e-bike, users need to be 18 or over, required to download the Voi app and will have to present at least a provisional license.

It costs £1 to unlock the e-bike and then £0.15 per minute of usage.

There are discounts for students and those on a low income.
 

Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon
