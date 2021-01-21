Published: 3:59 PM January 21, 2021

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Cambridgeshire's frontline workers will be able to hire Voi e-bikes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough city centres as part of the Voi 4 Heroes initiative.

To be eligible, users must upload their NHS identity, Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service to the Voi app or website.

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority is one of the first in the UK to offer both e-bikes and e scooters.

Initially, there will be 20 e-bikes available to rent in each city and they will be available 24/7.

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown. This map shows where the e-bikes are located in Cambridge. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

You may also want to watch:

In Cambridge the bikes will be initially deployed in the following locations (and returned there overnight by Voi staff):

Cambridge Train Station x2

Castle Street (near the Cambridgeshire County Council)

St Johns Street (near Old Divinity School, St John’s College)

Newmarket Road (near the Travelodge)

Cherry Hinton Road (near Tesco Express)

New Square Park

Babraham Road Park and Ride

Tennis Ct Road (near Department of Pathology - University of Cambridge)

Park Terrace (on Parker’s Piece)

Addenbrooke’s Hospital (near staff car park 6) x2

Trumpington Road with Newton Rd (near Nuffield Health Cambridge Hospital)

Dame Mary Archer War (around the Addenbrooke’s Hospital) x2

Trumpington Park & Ride x2

Milton Road with Lovell Rd

Kings Hedges Road with Chariot Way

Arbury Road (near Arbury Court Library)

NHS and emergency service workers are being offered free e-bike rides during the national Covid-19 lockdown. This map shows where e-bikes are available in the Peterborough area. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

In Peterborough they can be found at:

Cygnet Road

Station Road (near the train station)

Lynch Wood

Peterborough City Hospital

North Bank Road with Airfields Cycleway

Hill Cl

Welland Road (near Spar and Subway)

Maskew Avenue

Oxclose (near Royal Mail Post Box)

Audley Gate (near Royal Mail Post Box)

Oundle Road (in from of Co-op)

Hawksbill Way (near London Rd)

Welland Road with Birchtree Avenue

Westgate with Lincoln Rd

Broadway

City Rd with Laxton Square x2

Paynels (near Virans)

Ortongate Shopping Centre

Park Road (in the roundabout)

To ride an e-bike, users need to be 18 or over, required to download the Voi app and will have to present at least a provisional license.

It costs £1 to unlock the e-bike and then £0.15 per minute of usage.

There are discounts for students and those on a low income.

