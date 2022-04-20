"Replacing a car journey with a train journey is better for the environment by cutting potential carbon emissions and reduces congestion on our roads and in our towns" - Credit: Greater Anglia

Short-stay parking at 31 East of England railway stations is now £1 per hour.

Greater Anglia introduced the tariff in the hope that drivers will make short trips into larger towns and cities by train.

In Hertfordshire, west Essex and Cambridgeshire, the new fee is in place at: Audley End, Bishop's Stortford, Broxbourne, Cambridge North, Cheshunt, Ely, Harlow Town, March, Waltham Cross, Ware and Whittlesford Parkway.

The new £1-per-hour fee also applies to car parks at Billericay, Chelmsford, Colchester, Diss, Hatfield Peverel, Hockley, Ingatestone, Ipswich, Kelvedon, Lowestoft, Manningtree, Marks Tey, Prittlewell, Rayleigh, Rochford, Shenfield, Stowmarket, Wickford, Witham and Wivenhoe.

Simone Bailey, of Greater Anglia, said: "Replacing a car journey with a train journey is better for the environment by cutting potential carbon emissions and reduces congestion on our roads and in our towns. "

She added: "By introducing a new cheaper short-stay hourly tariff at our car parks, we hope people will consider taking the train for short trips to nearby towns such as Cambridge North to Cambridge."

The £1-per-hour fee applies for up to four hours, and all other tariffs have been frozen in 2022.

More information about parking is on the Greater Anglia website: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/your-journey/car-parking