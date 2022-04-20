News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

New £1-per-hour car parking at more than 30 Greater Anglia stations

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 8:53 AM April 20, 2022
Greater Anglia has reduced the price of short-stay parking at 31 of its stations in the East of England

"Replacing a car journey with a train journey is better for the environment by cutting potential carbon emissions and reduces congestion on our roads and in our towns" - Credit: Greater Anglia

Short-stay parking at 31 East of England railway stations is now £1 per hour.

Greater Anglia introduced the tariff in the hope that drivers will make short trips into larger towns and cities by train.

In Hertfordshire, west Essex and Cambridgeshire, the new fee is in place at: Audley End, Bishop's Stortford, Broxbourne, Cambridge North, Cheshunt, Ely, Harlow Town, March, Waltham Cross, Ware and Whittlesford Parkway.

The £1-per-hour parking tariff is in place at 31 stations including Audley End, near Saffron Walden

The £1-per-hour parking tariff is in place at 31 stations including Audley End, which is a short train ride away from Cambridge and Stansted Airport - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

The new £1-per-hour fee also applies to car parks at Billericay, Chelmsford, Colchester, Diss, Hatfield Peverel, Hockley, Ingatestone, Ipswich, Kelvedon, Lowestoft, Manningtree, Marks Tey, Prittlewell, Rayleigh, Rochford, Shenfield, Stowmarket, Wickford, Witham and Wivenhoe.

Simone Bailey, of Greater Anglia, said: "Replacing a car journey with a train journey is better for the environment by cutting potential carbon emissions and reduces congestion on our roads and in our towns. "

She added: "By introducing a new cheaper short-stay hourly tariff at our car parks, we hope people will consider taking the train for short trips to nearby towns such as Cambridge North to Cambridge."

The £1-per-hour fee applies for up to four hours, and all other tariffs have been frozen in 2022.

More information about parking is on the Greater Anglia website: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/your-journey/car-parking

Greater Anglia
Cambridgeshire
Hertfordshire
Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
13-year-old Tyler Rayner launched TJs Washes at his home in Mepal on March 12.

Gallery

Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the Ely property.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Dunstan Street fence that planners say must go

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon