New 30mph speed limit signs have been erected in the village of Wilburton. Pictured are councillors Anthea Dodson, Bill Hunt and Lisa Stubbs. - Credit: Supplied

Three councillors are in a ‘happy mood’ after marking the ‘eventual erection’ of new 30mph speed limit signs in the village of Wilburton.

In late 2020, councillors Anthea Dodson, Bill Hunt and Lisa Stubbs, started to push for the 40mph speed limit along Stretham Road in Wilburton to be reduced to 30mph.

A lot of hard work was needed but in spring 2021, the scheme was approved by the County Council from the 2021/22 budgets and the funds were ringfenced.

Bill said: “The residents of Wilburton had been desperate to reduce the volume and speed of vehicles along the A1123 and were really disappointed when the new County Council administration cancelled my A1123/A1421 to “B” motion in July 2021”

Since the scheme that paid for the work was ringfenced, the funding was secure.

“The road will become safer, I am 100% sure of it,” said Bill.