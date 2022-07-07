Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car

The incident occurred at the junction between Addenbrooke's Road and the A1301 Shelford Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing with a car.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.50am this morning (Thursday, July 7), at the junction between Addenbrooke's Road and the A1301 Shelford Road in Trumpington, Cambridge.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Resulting delays on Addenbrooke's Road also affected the A1309 Hauxton Road and the M11's southbound carriageway.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6.50am today with reports of a two vehicle collision on Addenbrooke’s Road – a motorcyclist and a car.

"The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries."

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre read: "Delays on Addenbrookes Road also affecting the A1309 Hauxton Road and the M11 Southbound.

"Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) at the Junction of Addenbrookes Road and A1301 Shelford Road.

"Please avoid area if at all possible."