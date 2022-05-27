The Betfred Challenge Cup final is coming to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, May 28, and Greater Anglia is running extra trains to Northumberland Park - Credit: Greater Anglia/Richard Sellers (PA)/Archant

Extra trains will run between central London, Northumberland Park, Essex, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire on the weekend.

On Saturday, May 28, two titans of rugby league will clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup Final, when the Huddersfield Giants take on Wigan Warriors.

To help fans get to and from the match, Greater Anglia will make 65 extra calls at Northumberland Park between 12pm and 3pm, and again between 4.30pm and 8pm.

These include calls on trains between London Liverpool Street and Hertford East, Cambridge North and Stansted Airport.

Mike Barry, Greater Anglia’s head of customer service in West Anglia, said: "We are running as many trains as possible with extra stops to get everyone where they need to go and enjoy a good game of rugby.

"Our trains are likely to be very busy both before and after the match, so we’d advise you to leave plenty of time for your journey.

"Plenty of our staff will be on hand at stations, but please be patient as we need to put in a special queuing system to ensure everyone can get on our trains safely after the game."

Greater Anglia is urging passengers travelling on the London Underground Victoria line to Tottenham Hale to walk to the stadium.

All trains between Stratford and Meridian Water or Bishops Stortford which normally call at the station will continue to make their stop.

On Friday, May 27, Betfred tipped Wigan Warriors to win 4/11, against Huddersfield Giants' odds at 11/5.

Wigan have won four of their last five meetings with Huddersfield, according to Racing Post.

The Greater Manchester-based team earned their spot in the Challenge Cup final after beating St Helens 20-18 at Elland Road in Leeds on May 7.

Huddersfield crashed into the final after a 25-4 win over Hull Kingston Rovers at Elland Road on the same date.

The Betfred Challenge Cup final kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday, May 28.

Several sporting events are taking place in the Cambridge to London corridor on the same date.

RideLondon runs between Friday, May 27 and Sunday, May 29.

After Stage One of the RideLondon Classique on Friday in Maldon, Stage Two gets underway at 11am in Chelmsford on Saturday.

It finishes between 2.30pm and 3pm in Epping.

The Classique is a UCI Women’s WorldTour road race, and the first instalment of the event in 2013 was won by five-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny.

The UCI Women's WorldTour began on March 5, 2022, in Siena, Italy, with the Strade Bianche Donne.

The race was won by Belgian road racer and 2021 points race world champion Lotte Kopecky.

French racer Juliette Labous was crowned champion of the last stage - Vuelta a Burgos Feminas which finished in Lagunas de Neila, Spain, on May 22.

As well as the UCI Women's WorldTour stages, RideLondon - Essex 30, 60 and 100 take place on Sunday.

Some roads will be closed in the Felsted, Thaxted, Great Dunmow, Leaden Roding and Epping areas while the event takes place on the weekend.

Kevin Nash, RideLondon Route Director, said: "We are extremely excited to be bringing RideLondon to Essex for the first time.

"It will be a spectacular weekend that begins with the world’s best female riders competing across Essex for two days and will end with the incredible sight of more than 20,000 cyclists, many raising critical funds for charity, pedalling around 65 miles of traffic-free roads in Essex.

"We hope the weekend will inspire thousands more people to get cycling this summer.

"The footprint of the event is considerable, with 100 miles of road closures in London and Essex.

"We encourage everyone wanting to travel across Essex between Friday, May 27 and Sunday, May 29 to go to https://www.ridelondon.co.uk/road-closures/ to plan ahead for their journey.

"The page includes the Community Access Plans and details of the best places to watch and enjoy the day."