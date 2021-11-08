News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:54 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 6:02 PM November 8, 2021
Somersham high street at 3pm today

Somersham high street at 3pm today - Credit: Ely Standard readers

For once motorists had no option other than to ‘slow down’ on a village high street as a mobile home brought traffic to a standstill.  

Eyewitnesses watching a mini drama unfold as the lorry transporting the mobile home through the village (just north of St Ives) decided on a 3-point turn.  

It wasn’t necessarily one of his best ideas for a Monday – or indeed for any day.  

Somersham high street at 3pm today

Somersham high street at 3pm today - Credit: Ely Standard reader

“Total bedlam ensued,” said a motorist caught up in the jam.  

It happened at 3pm but it is not clear how look it took to resolve itself.  

You may also want to watch:

“The driver of an extra wide vehicle tried to do a 3-point turn in the town centre,” said an eyewitness. 

“It brought everything to a standstill.” 

"The driver eventually reversed down the side of the old hotel in the centre of town and then drove up towards the garden centre."


