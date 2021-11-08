For once motorists had no option other than to ‘slow down’ on a village high street as a mobile home brought traffic to a standstill.

Eyewitnesses watching a mini drama unfold as the lorry transporting the mobile home through the village (just north of St Ives) decided on a 3-point turn.

It wasn’t necessarily one of his best ideas for a Monday – or indeed for any day.

Somersham high street at 3pm today - Credit: Ely Standard reader

“Total bedlam ensued,” said a motorist caught up in the jam.

It happened at 3pm but it is not clear how look it took to resolve itself.

“The driver of an extra wide vehicle tried to do a 3-point turn in the town centre,” said an eyewitness.

“It brought everything to a standstill.”

"The driver eventually reversed down the side of the old hotel in the centre of town and then drove up towards the garden centre."



