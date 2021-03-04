Lucky escape for motorists who suffered minor injuries in A10 crash
Published: 9:30 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 9:31 AM March 4, 2021
- Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire
A pair of lucky motorists escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle crash on the A10 at Ely earlier this morning.
Pictures on social media show a van in a ditch and half of a Renault Clio left at the side of the road – the car’s entire rear end was damaged.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A10 at Ely.
“Thankfully only minor injuries, however there may be some delays while we get the vehicles recovered.”
More to follow.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus