Lucky escape for motorists who suffered minor injuries in A10 crash

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:30 AM March 4, 2021    Updated: 9:31 AM March 4, 2021
Shockingly there were only minor injuries after this crash on the A10 at Ely this morning (March 4). 

A pair of lucky motorists escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle crash on the A10 at Ely earlier this morning.  

Pictures on social media show a van in a ditch and half of a Renault Clio left at the side of the road – the car’s entire rear end was damaged.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A10 at Ely.  

“Thankfully only minor injuries, however there may be some delays while we get the vehicles recovered.” 

More to follow.  

