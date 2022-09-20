News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Combined Authority responds to Stagecoach’s withdrawal of services

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:25 PM September 20, 2022
Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, says the changes Stagecoach is making to its bus services across Cambridgeshire is "unacceptable". - Credit: Archant

The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough says he is “appalled” that Stagecoach are pressing ahead with “such severe changes” to its network. 

It comes after the operator announced that 18 of its bus services across Cambridgeshire will be axed as a response to “post pandemic travel patterns”. 

Dr Nik Johnson, along with other mayoral combined authorities, lobbied government successfully to secure extension to the bus recovery grant earlier this month. 

The grant is supposed to ensure the current network of bus services can be sustained. 

Despite requesting this extra money for six months, Stagecoach has decided to make service cuts. 

“It is unacceptable that despite getting a six-month bus grant, Stagecoach is still planning to reduce these vulnerable rural routes," said Dr Johnson.

“The timing of this news couldn’t come at a worse time. It is of utmost importance to the Combined Authority that our rural bus routes are protected. 

“They are vital for so many of our residents across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, in addressing isolation, enabling inclusion and supporting access to key services.” 

Dr Johnson added: “We are appalled that Stagecoach are pressing ahead with such severe changes to the network whilst continuing to accept the funding from the government that is designed to protect it. 

“With this in mind, I have asked officers to prepare to take these threatened routes back out to the market. 

“I have also asked that we urgently review and refresh the business case for franchising the bus system in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.” 

Dr Johnson said the Combined Authority will work closely with Stagecoach and all their bus operators to ensure that the authority continues to deliver the buses that residents depend on. 

