Railway works are set to disrupt trains to Stansted Airport, Cambridge, Ely and King's Lynn - Credit: Network Rail

Buses are set to replace trains on railway lines between London, Cambridge and King's Lynn this May Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be no trains between Stansted Airport, Hertford East and London between Saturday, April 30 and Monday, May 2.

Due to engineering work, Stansted Express is suspended over the May Bank Holiday weekend (April 30-May 2) - Credit: Greater Anglia

A rail replacement bus will also run between King's Lynn and Ely throughout the three-day weekend.

In the Stansted Airport and Hertford areas, the May Bank Holiday line closure is part of long-term work which began on March 5 to refresh railway track, platforms and bridges.

Trains are set to run between Cambridge and Stansted Airport, but they will be unable to continue south from Stansted towards London.

Instead, buses will replace trains between Stansted Airport and Waltham Cross, and between Hertford East and Waltham Cross, while work takes place.

Ellie Burrows, of Network Rail, said: "This work is essential to improve reliability and reduce the number of delays and cancellations on this busy part of the network.

"I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this important work to renew the track to improve reliability on this busy line."

Network Rail closed the same portion of track over the Easter weekend between Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.

Jamie Burles, of Greater Anglia, said: "We would like to thank customers for their patience while improvement work took place over the Easter weekend.

"We’re in the process of rolling out new trains across our network and this work will help to further improve reliability and punctuality on the line."

The line closure means there is no direct London Liverpool Street to Cambridge link over the May Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Greater Anglia

Buses will replace trains between Ely and King's Lynn (pictured) between Saturday, April 30 and Monday, May 2 - Credit: Peter Alvey/Great Northern

In Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, Great Northern cannot run trains through Littleport, Downham Market, Watlington or King's Lynn throughout the May Bank Holiday weekend.

A company statement reads: "Engineering work is taking place between Ely and Kings Lynn, closing some lines.

"A rail replacement bus service will be in operation between Ely and Kings Lynn."

Elsewhere in the South East, line closures will impact passengers at London Victoria (pictured) and London Euston - Credit: PA/James Manning

Elsewhere in the East, there are no Avanti West Coast or London Northwestern Railway trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 2.

Southern cannot run trains between London Victoria and Balham, and between Victoria and East Croydon, due to planned works.

The Great Northern route between Finsbury Park and London Moorgate will be shut, with services between Hertfordshire and the City diverted into London King's Cross.