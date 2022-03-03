News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Station car park set for completion next month

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:39 AM March 3, 2022
Updated: 10:57 AM March 3, 2022
Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April).

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April). - Credit: Fenland District Council

A new car park for Manea railway station is set to be completed next month (April) after several key milestones were reached. 

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and delays following a waterlogged site, developers have worked throughout the winter to ensure consistent progress since September 2021. 

All below ground apparatus have now been installed as well as the majority of the kerbing, paving and lighting columns.  

Once the car park is finished, there will be over 100 parking spaces, including disabled bays as well as CCTV coverage and low energy lighting. 

The car park will be maintained and managed by Fenland District Council (FDC). 

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April).

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April). - Credit: Fenland District Council

Once Manea railway station's car park is comple

Once Manea railway station's car park is completed (above) there will be over 100 parking spaces, including disabled bays as well as CCTV coverage. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s chairman of the Fenland stations regeneration project board, said: “The arrival of the car park marks an exciting time for the local community. 

“It will make rail a more viable option for Manea residents and will bring with it tourism and economic benefits, whilst delivering sustainable transport options right to our doorstep.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure
  2. 2 Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat
  1. 4 Entrepreneur launches bid to bring lifeline to Ukraine
  2. 5 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith
  3. 6 Updates as almost 500 homes hit by power cut in east Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Bin collection changes will 'help benefit everyone' say council
  5. 8 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
  6. 9 Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base
  7. 10 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

The new facilities are just one of many regeneration schemes being delivered across Fenland as part of FDC's railway station masterplans project, which is funded by £9.5million from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April).

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April). - Credit: FENLAND COUNCIL


Fenland District Council
Manea News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The aftermath of a fire at The Griffin pub in Isleham, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon