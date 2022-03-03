Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April). - Credit: Fenland District Council

A new car park for Manea railway station is set to be completed next month (April) after several key milestones were reached.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and delays following a waterlogged site, developers have worked throughout the winter to ensure consistent progress since September 2021.

All below ground apparatus have now been installed as well as the majority of the kerbing, paving and lighting columns.

Once the car park is finished, there will be over 100 parking spaces, including disabled bays as well as CCTV coverage and low energy lighting.

The car park will be maintained and managed by Fenland District Council (FDC).

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April). - Credit: Fenland District Council

Once Manea railway station's car park is completed (above) there will be over 100 parking spaces, including disabled bays as well as CCTV coverage. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s chairman of the Fenland stations regeneration project board, said: “The arrival of the car park marks an exciting time for the local community.

“It will make rail a more viable option for Manea residents and will bring with it tourism and economic benefits, whilst delivering sustainable transport options right to our doorstep.”

The new facilities are just one of many regeneration schemes being delivered across Fenland as part of FDC's railway station masterplans project, which is funded by £9.5million from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

Manea railway station's new car park is set to be completed next month (April). - Credit: FENLAND COUNCIL



