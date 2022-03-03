Station car park set for completion next month
- Credit: Fenland District Council
A new car park for Manea railway station is set to be completed next month (April) after several key milestones were reached.
Despite the impact of Covid-19 and delays following a waterlogged site, developers have worked throughout the winter to ensure consistent progress since September 2021.
All below ground apparatus have now been installed as well as the majority of the kerbing, paving and lighting columns.
Once the car park is finished, there will be over 100 parking spaces, including disabled bays as well as CCTV coverage and low energy lighting.
The car park will be maintained and managed by Fenland District Council (FDC).
Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s chairman of the Fenland stations regeneration project board, said: “The arrival of the car park marks an exciting time for the local community.
“It will make rail a more viable option for Manea residents and will bring with it tourism and economic benefits, whilst delivering sustainable transport options right to our doorstep.”
Most Read
- 1 Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure
- 2 Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire
- 3 Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat
- 4 Entrepreneur launches bid to bring lifeline to Ukraine
- 5 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith
- 6 Updates as almost 500 homes hit by power cut in east Cambridgeshire
- 7 Bin collection changes will 'help benefit everyone' say council
- 8 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
- 9 Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base
- 10 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
The new facilities are just one of many regeneration schemes being delivered across Fenland as part of FDC's railway station masterplans project, which is funded by £9.5million from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.