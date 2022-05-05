News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Cambridge

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:55 AM May 5, 2022
The incident happened at Elizabeth Way, near the cut through to Montague Road in Cambridge.

A man remains in hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a cyclist in Cambridge.  

He was crossing Elizabeth Way, near the cut through to Montague Road, when he was hit by the bike at around 3.45pm yesterday (May 4). 

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. 

Officers have now managed to identify him and are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was uninjured and was spoken to by officers. 

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from Cambridgeshire Police's road policing unit, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw this collision.

"[The man] has serious injuries.” 

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101, quoting Op Altai or incident 291 of May 4. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

