Police and fire crews were called to Twentypence Road near Long Drove, Cottenham after a man crashed into a ditch. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was injured after crashing into a ditch on a rural road today (Thursday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Twentypence Road towards Cottenham after the crash earlier this morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 7.40am to a report of a vehicle leaving Twentypence Road and crashing into a ditch.

“A man who was driving the car and has been injured but it is not believed to be life threatening.”

The road, which was shut in both directions at 8am, remains closed.

#B1049 #twentypenceroad #cottenham will be completely closed for the next 2 hours due to a RTC. Police are dealing at the scene — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) February 10, 2022

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 7.40am to Long Drove, Cottenham following the crash.

”Crews arrived to find a vehicle stuck in a hedge and ditch with one person trapped inside,” said a spokesperson.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty from their vehicle.

“Crews left the scene at around 9am.”