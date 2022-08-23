Man dies after three-vehicle crash on A142

A man died after a three-vehicle crash on the A142 Mepal Road near Sutton. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after a three-vehicle crash near Sutton.

Noel Crawford was driving on Mepal Road along the A142 on the afternoon of Friday, August 19 when a Ford Transit van crashed with an Audi A5 and a Peugeot 3008.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The collision happened at about 4pm on the A142, Mepal Road, Sutton.

“The driver of the Peugeot, Mr Crawford, 53, from Outwell Road, Emneth, died at the scene.

“The driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s from Ely, was uninjured.”

The van driver, a man in his twenties from Ipswich, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after he sustained serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the crash on the Friday afternoon.

Anyone with more information are being urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 358 of August 19, or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/.