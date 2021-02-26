Published: 3:23 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM February 26, 2021

A man in his 30s has died earlier this morning (February 26) after falling from a bridge over the A14 between Histon and Milton.

Police were called at around 10.50am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene – motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called today at 10.48am to reports that a man had fallen from a bridge over the A14, Histon.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers remain at the scene to assist with road closures and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.

“Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it should contact us via our web-chat or call 101 quoting incident number CC-26022021-0159.”