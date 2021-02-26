News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Man dies after falling from bridge on A14 between Histon and Milton

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:23 PM February 26, 2021    Updated: 3:24 PM February 26, 2021
A man in his 30s has died this morning (February 26) after falling from a bridge on the A14 between Histon and Milton. 

A man in his 30s has died this morning (February 26) after falling from a bridge on the A14 between Histon and Milton. - Credit: Google Maps 

A man in his 30s has died earlier this morning (February 26) after falling from a bridge over the A14 between Histon and Milton.  

Police were called at around 10.50am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene – motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called today at 10.48am to reports that a man had fallen from a bridge over the A14, Histon. 

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. 

“Officers remain at the scene to assist with road closures and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible. 

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it should contact us via our web-chat or call 101 quoting incident number CC-26022021-0159.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report
  2. 2 Jail for violent man who kicked ex-girlfriend in the face
  3. 3 Delivery riders and drivers wanted as Deliveroo launches in Ely
  1. 4 Council told in 2019 Chatteris factory would close
  2. 5 Traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour among objections to new youth centre
  3. 6 Man dies after falling from bridge on A14 between Histon and Milton
  4. 7 Skydiving dad raises £1,623 for hospital that saved two-year-old daughter's life
  5. 8 Ziggy is missing from Ely - your help is needed
  6. 9 Letter: Four new members join 'splash pad headquarters'
  7. 10 Group of children prank call police following ‘several hoax calls’
Travel
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Store manager Rebecca Mott and colleagues cut the ribbon on the new £2.2m Co-op at Sutton near Ely. 

Co-op open £2.2m store at Sutton near Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Thieving duo Michael King and Jody Barnes have been sentenced following multiple thefts across east Cambridgeshire.

Courts

Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
James Loades, of St Mary's Street, Ely, jailed after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by deleting his internet browsing history.

Sex offender jailed for deleting internet browsing history

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Littleport teenagers charity bike ride

Charity News

Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus