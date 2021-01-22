Breaking

Published: 5:14 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM January 22, 2021

Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, arrive at the scene on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach. - Credit: Sîbel Lä

Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, are currently on scene at a major collision on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach.

It is thought a pedestrian has collided with a vehicle on the busy road this afternoon (January 22) just before 4pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3.53pm today (22 January) with reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Ely Road (A10), Waterbeach.

“Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews are at the scene. Injuries are unclear at this stage and the road remains closed.”

One eye-witness said: “Multi vehicle/pedestrian accident at the Car Dyke junction Waterbeach.

“Two air ambulances on scene, likely to be closed for several hours.”

A spokesperson for Magpas Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that at 4:10pm the Magpas advanced medical team were called to a road traffic collision in Waterbeach and responded via the Magpas Air Ambulance."

More as we get it.