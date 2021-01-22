News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Emergency services – including two air ambulances – rush to A10 crash

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:14 PM January 22, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM January 22, 2021
Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, arrive at the scene on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach.

Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, arrive at the scene on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach. - Credit: Sîbel Lä 

Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, are currently on scene at a major collision on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach.  

It is thought a pedestrian has collided with a vehicle on the busy road this afternoon (January 22) just before 4pm.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3.53pm today (22 January) with reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Ely Road (A10), Waterbeach. 

“Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews are at the scene. Injuries are unclear at this stage and the road remains closed.” 

One eye-witness said: “Multi vehicle/pedestrian accident at the Car Dyke junction Waterbeach. 

“Two air ambulances on scene, likely to be closed for several hours.”  

A spokesperson for Magpas Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that at 4:10pm the Magpas advanced medical team were called to a road traffic collision in Waterbeach and responded via the Magpas Air Ambulance."

More as we get it.  

Waterbeach News

