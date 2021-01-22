Breaking
Emergency services – including two air ambulances – rush to A10 crash
- Credit: Sîbel Lä
Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, are currently on scene at a major collision on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach.
It is thought a pedestrian has collided with a vehicle on the busy road this afternoon (January 22) just before 4pm.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3.53pm today (22 January) with reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Ely Road (A10), Waterbeach.
“Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews are at the scene. Injuries are unclear at this stage and the road remains closed.”
One eye-witness said: “Multi vehicle/pedestrian accident at the Car Dyke junction Waterbeach.
“Two air ambulances on scene, likely to be closed for several hours.”
A spokesperson for Magpas Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that at 4:10pm the Magpas advanced medical team were called to a road traffic collision in Waterbeach and responded via the Magpas Air Ambulance."
More as we get it.