HGV crashes into car damaged in earlier incident   

John Elworthy

Published: 11:10 AM October 24, 2021   
M11 lucky escape

Occupants of this car involved in a crash on the M11 in Cambridgeshire got out before an HGV ploughed into it. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

Occupants of a car involved in a crash on the M11 in Cambridgeshire overnight got out just before an HGV crashed into it.  

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing said “all parties walked away with minor injuries”. 

Police reported the crash happened on the M11 northbound and junction 10-11 near Duxford.  

HGV overturns after M11 crash

HGV overturned after crashing into stationary car on M11 - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

“An HGV collided with a vehicle which had just been involved in another collision,” they tweeted. 

“Fortunately, the occupants of the car were already out.” 

They added: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is to get out of your car and stand in a safe place well away from the road. 

“This collision would have had a very different outcome if the occupants had stayed in their vehicle.” 

The M11 northbound to Cambridge was closed for some time whilst the crash vehicles were recovered. 

Lucky escape for occupants of car in M11 crash

Occupants of this car involved in a crash on the M11 in Cambridgeshire got out before an HGV ploughed into it. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

Highways England reported in the early hours: “The M11 in Cambridgeshire is closed northbound between J10 (Duxford) and J11 (near Cambridge). 

“This is due to a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway and come to rest upside down in the nearside verge.” 


John Elworthy
John Elworthy
John Elworthy
