HGV crashes into car damaged in earlier incident
- Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit
Occupants of a car involved in a crash on the M11 in Cambridgeshire overnight got out just before an HGV crashed into it.
Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing said “all parties walked away with minor injuries”.
Police reported the crash happened on the M11 northbound and junction 10-11 near Duxford.
“An HGV collided with a vehicle which had just been involved in another collision,” they tweeted.
“Fortunately, the occupants of the car were already out.”
You may also want to watch:
They added: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is to get out of your car and stand in a safe place well away from the road.
“This collision would have had a very different outcome if the occupants had stayed in their vehicle.”
Most Read
- 1 Caravan wedged under Fens rail bridge
- 2 Rowdy passengers force train cancellation
- 3 7 questions that could decide if you truly are from the Fens
- 4 Daughter sets fire to father's bedroom after food outrage
- 5 Police buy clothes for Iranian children rescued from lorry
- 6 City short-listed to house Museum of Brexit
- 7 Sparkling sake brewery launches in Ely
- 8 Bid to ban ex- mayor running pub “a joke” says cabinet member
- 9 Have your say on plans to improve city rail station
- 10 Teen rape case prompts city market safety review
The M11 northbound to Cambridge was closed for some time whilst the crash vehicles were recovered.
Highways England reported in the early hours: “The M11 in Cambridgeshire is closed northbound between J10 (Duxford) and J11 (near Cambridge).
“This is due to a collision involving a lorry which has left the carriageway and come to rest upside down in the nearside verge.”