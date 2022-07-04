Updated
'Rubberneckers' cause second crash trying to view overturned lorry
- Credit: Police
Motorists trying to get a glimpse of an overturned lorry in a field have caused a second crash, say Fenland Police.
They accused drivers of “rubbernecking on the A141 at the HGV that has left the road near Chatteris”.
Police say there has been a two-vehicle crash which is blocking a lane.
And for those unfamiliar with the term, a police spokesperson pointed out that “rubbernecking is at least driving without due care and attention”.
Police hope to clear the second collision quickly.
A waste recycling lorry shed its load into neighbouring fields after a crash on the A141 today.
The crash happened on the Chatteris to March stretch of the road where they have been three other incidents in the past fortnight.
Most Read
- 1 Chapel conversion withdrawn following stinging rebuke
- 2 Both drivers seriously injured after head on crash
- 3 Village farm buildings targeted in arson attack
- 4 Woman, 80, dies following A141 crash
- 5 Have you seen Harry Gibson? He's wanted by police
- 6 Councillors left disappointed as decision made on £37m station project
- 7 'Rubberneckers' cause second crash trying to view overturned lorry
- 8 Top roles confirmed at council owned housing firm
- 9 Two women fighting for life after A141 crash
- 10 Popular food and leisure hub plans win over planners
Police, fire and ambulance services attended today’s crash.
No details have been released about any injuries sustained to the HGV driver or whether any other vehicle was involved.
Cambridgeshire Police urged drivers to approach the scene “with care”.