Crash aftermath after lorry crashed and shed its load on the A141 between Chatteris and March - Credit: Police

Motorists trying to get a glimpse of an overturned lorry in a field have caused a second crash, say Fenland Police.

They accused drivers of “rubbernecking on the A141 at the HGV that has left the road near Chatteris”.

Police say there has been a two-vehicle crash which is blocking a lane.

And for those unfamiliar with the term, a police spokesperson pointed out that “rubbernecking is at least driving without due care and attention”.

Police hope to clear the second collision quickly.





A waste recycling lorry shed its load into neighbouring fields after a crash on the A141 today.

The crash happened on the Chatteris to March stretch of the road where they have been three other incidents in the past fortnight.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended today’s crash.

Aerial photo of crashed lorry on A141 - Credit: Lee Boyd

No details have been released about any injuries sustained to the HGV driver or whether any other vehicle was involved.

Cambridgeshire Police urged drivers to approach the scene “with care”.