30 firefighters tackle A14 lorry blaze

John Elworthy

Published: 10:39 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM August 5, 2021
Fire crews clearing up after the lorry fire at Milton on the A14

Fire crews clearing up after the lorry fire at Milton on the A14 - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

More than 30 firefighters were called to tackle a lorry fire that closed the A14 near Cambridge.  

Crews tackling the lorry fire on the A14 at Milton

Crews tackling the lorry fire on the A14 at Milton - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

The lorry was on the westbound carriageway of the A14 in a lay-by between Quy and Milton.  

Lane closures were put in place and heavy traffic is building up. 

A fire service spokesperson said crews were working hard to extinguish the blaze “and make the area safe”. 

“We have crews from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston, and Cottenham at the scene of the fire on the A14,” said the spokesperson. 

Other crews were brought in from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill. 

