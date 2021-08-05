Updated

Published: 10:39 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM August 5, 2021

Fire crews clearing up after the lorry fire at Milton on the A14 - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

More than 30 firefighters were called to tackle a lorry fire that closed the A14 near Cambridge.

Crews tackling the lorry fire on the A14 at Milton - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

The lorry was on the westbound carriageway of the A14 in a lay-by between Quy and Milton.

Station Commander Vinnie Crook provides an update from the scene of the #A14 lorry fire pic.twitter.com/YQonQrGuSp — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) August 5, 2021

Lane closures were put in place and heavy traffic is building up.

⚠ #A14 westbound between J35 #StowCumQuy and J34 #Horningsea

Delays of around 2.5 miles due to an obstruction.



Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/SVZWFUjLnM — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) August 5, 2021

A fire service spokesperson said crews were working hard to extinguish the blaze “and make the area safe”.

“We have crews from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston, and Cottenham at the scene of the fire on the A14,” said the spokesperson.

(2/2) "Currently the A14 westbound is closed. Diversions will be in place. If possible, try and avoid the area until we can reopen fully. This may take up to 2 to 4 hours. At the moment we are working to resolve the incident and will provide further updates as we know." — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) August 5, 2021

You may also want to watch:

Other crews were brought in from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.