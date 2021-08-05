Updated
30 firefighters tackle A14 lorry blaze
More than 30 firefighters were called to tackle a lorry fire that closed the A14 near Cambridge.
The lorry was on the westbound carriageway of the A14 in a lay-by between Quy and Milton.
Lane closures were put in place and heavy traffic is building up.
A fire service spokesperson said crews were working hard to extinguish the blaze “and make the area safe”.
“We have crews from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston, and Cottenham at the scene of the fire on the A14,” said the spokesperson.
Other crews were brought in from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.
