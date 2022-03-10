News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Live updates as road and railway commuters face Cambridgeshire delays

Will Durrant

Published: 8:37 AM March 10, 2022
Updated: 9:13 AM March 10, 2022
Rush-hour traffic on the A10 at Milton, near Cambridge

A queue on the A10 at Milton, Cambridgeshire (File photo) - Credit: Paul Green

There are queues at traffic hotspots throughout Cambridgeshire this morning.

With rush-hour underway, there are tailbacks on several routes into Cambridge.

A statement from Cambridgeshire County Council reads: "There's a little bit of traffic in all the usual places across Cambridgeshire this morning.

"Please be safe and leave a little extra time for your journey."

The A10 Ely Road is congested in both directions near Waterbeach, between Ely and Cambridge.

There are Cambridge Water Company roadworks on the route at Waterbeach with two-way signals in the area.

The works began on February 22 and could continue until Sunday, March 27.

There are queues of approximately one mile in each direction on the A428 Cambridge Roads near St Neots.

Telecoms firm Openreach is carrying out emergency roadworks in the area, which could last until Friday, March 18.

The A47/A141 Guyhirn Roundabout is congested between Peterborough and Wisbech.

National Highways is carrying out long-term works at the roundabout.

The work began in May 2021 and it is set to last until March 31, 2022.

An earlier queue on the A142 between Ely and Newmarket, approaching the A142/A1123 roundabout at Soham, has now cleared.

There has been disruption on some trains between Cambridgeshire and London, through Hertfordshire.

A Great Northern train in London

A balloon has been caught in overhead lines at Baldock, which is causing delays of around 10 minutes to Great Northern and Thameslink trains - Credit: Great Northern

A points failure means that some northbound Thameslink and Great Northern trains from London will be unable to call at Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

A helium balloon was caught in wires near Baldock, Hertfordshire.

It has since been removed and delays have cleared.

A Thameslink travel update read: "An object is caught in the overhead electric wires between Ashwell & Morden and Baldock, causing delays of up to 10 minutes between Hitchin and Cambridge."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk

