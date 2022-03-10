Live
Live updates as road and railway commuters face Cambridgeshire delays
- Credit: Paul Green
There are queues at traffic hotspots throughout Cambridgeshire this morning.
With rush-hour underway, there are tailbacks on several routes into Cambridge.
A statement from Cambridgeshire County Council reads: "There's a little bit of traffic in all the usual places across Cambridgeshire this morning.
"Please be safe and leave a little extra time for your journey."
The A10 Ely Road is congested in both directions near Waterbeach, between Ely and Cambridge.
There are Cambridge Water Company roadworks on the route at Waterbeach with two-way signals in the area.
The works began on February 22 and could continue until Sunday, March 27.
Most Read
- 1 Busy stretch of A10 at Ely to have one-way traffic system until April
- 2 Full list of over 60 new road closures planned across Cambridgeshire
- 3 Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton
- 4 Retirement 'right move to make' for priest after 14-year service
- 5 Knuckleduster and knife found during police search of Greater Anglia trains
- 6 7 Cambridgeshire villages which have been deserted and forgotten
- 7 'There's so many inspirational women' - Ely marks International Women’s Day
- 8 Couple 'so overwhelmed' by support after horror kennel blaze
- 9 Drink driver crashes Audi into hedges on A1101
- 10 Restaurant welcomes new head chef, 23-year-old Alex
There are queues of approximately one mile in each direction on the A428 Cambridge Roads near St Neots.
Telecoms firm Openreach is carrying out emergency roadworks in the area, which could last until Friday, March 18.
The A47/A141 Guyhirn Roundabout is congested between Peterborough and Wisbech.
National Highways is carrying out long-term works at the roundabout.
The work began in May 2021 and it is set to last until March 31, 2022.
An earlier queue on the A142 between Ely and Newmarket, approaching the A142/A1123 roundabout at Soham, has now cleared.
There has been disruption on some trains between Cambridgeshire and London, through Hertfordshire.
A points failure means that some northbound Thameslink and Great Northern trains from London will be unable to call at Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.
A helium balloon was caught in wires near Baldock, Hertfordshire.
It has since been removed and delays have cleared.
A Thameslink travel update read: "An object is caught in the overhead electric wires between Ashwell & Morden and Baldock, causing delays of up to 10 minutes between Hitchin and Cambridge."
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk