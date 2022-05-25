Littleport 'hit and run' on Victoria Street

An eye-witness reported that no one was hurt, with only the car and a wall having been damaged. - Credit: Google Maps

A reported "hit and run" has taken place on Victoria Street, in Littleport.

A driver had allegedly crashed into a parked car before fleeing the scene, at approximately 5.00am this morning (May 25).

The vehicle involved is a four-door silver Peugeot.

No road closures have been reported.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police will attend the scene of the incident later today, in an attempt to trace the driver of the vehicle and follow up inquiries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 5.00am today (May 25) with reports (that) a car had collided with a parked car in Victoria Street, Littleport, and the driver had left the scene.

"Officers are due to attend the scene today and will be following up inquiries to trace the driver of the vehicle."