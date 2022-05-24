Ely Road closed as pedestrian hit in Littleport
- Credit: Google Maps
Ely Road in Littleport is currently closed due to a pedestrian being struck by a car.
A girl was taken to hospital with "serious, but not life threatening, injuries" following the incident.
The incident occurred just prior to 7.48am this morning (May 24), when the emergency services were called.
Teams from Cambridgeshire Police and the East Of England Ambulance Service attended the scene following the incident (May 24).
The driver of the vehicle also remained at the scene of the incident, to assist the police with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 7.48am this morning to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian in Ely Road, Littleport.
"Police and paramedics attended the scene and a girl has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Mexican restaurant to open inside former Frankie & Benny's in Ely
- 2 Ely Road closed as pedestrian hit in Littleport
- 3 Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation
- 4 Soham tribute to 'honest, funny, intelligent and understanding human being'
- 5 'A little talent very thinly spread' Mike Rouse, in his own words
- 6 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
- 7 Inferno BBQ to be occupied by sister company Forbidden Burger Co
- 8 Ex-soldier Rob on a mission to bring 'ideas and energy' to Ely
- 9 Students ‘over the moon’ to receive letter from The Queen during project
- 10 Mike Rouse, councillor, former mayor and historian, dies aged 82
"The road remains closed.
"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries."