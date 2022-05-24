News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Road closed as pedestrian hit in Littleport

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:30 AM May 24, 2022
Google Maps image of Ely Road, with houses and trees either side.

A girl was taken to hospital with "serious, but not life threatening, injuries". - Credit: Google Maps

Ely Road in Littleport is currently closed due to a pedestrian being struck by a car.

A girl was taken to hospital with "serious, but not life threatening, injuries" following the incident.

The incident occurred just prior to 7.48am this morning (May 24), when the emergency services were called.

Teams from Cambridgeshire Police and the East Of England Ambulance Service attended the scene following the incident (May 24).

The driver of the vehicle also remained at the scene of the incident, to assist the police with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 7.48am this morning to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian in Ely Road, Littleport.

"Police and paramedics attended the scene and a girl has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

"The road remains closed.

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries."


