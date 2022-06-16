A bid for levelling up funding could see better cycle routes from Littleport station to the town. - Credit: Archant

Littleport may get a taste of what it's like to be ‘levelled up’.

And it could mean up to 100 extra jobs plus improved cycling routes.

East Cambridgeshire District Council has chosen the village for a bid for Government cash.

The council is using criteria set out in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for a multi-million-pound regeneration project.

Council officers reviewed potential projects and have recommended “a hybrid active travel and commercial space bid for Littleport”.

If successful, money could be found for a cycle route linking Littleport station with the town and over to the A10 Wisbech Road (BP garage).

“The cycle route selected is one which has been identified in the Sustrans report as a route of interest,” says Martin Smith, business development manager.

His report to the finance and assets committee says the route is something the county council has been working on.

And, helpfully, the county council has worked out the cost and delivery plan for the routes.

Mr Smith said officers were now working closely with the county council ahead of a bid submission.

Also included are proposals for the expansion of the commercial centre, E-Space North.

The bid would be for the refurbishment and extension of the business centre.

“The project will include reconfiguring the existing work space and sustainable energy interventions,” says Mr Smith.

“The aim is to generate space for an additional 100 full time equivalent workers on site and provide hybrid working space for business community casual workers.”

He added: “There is still work to be done to refine and finalise the bid, including drawing and cost plans.”

Consultants are working on the bid on behalf of the council which has to be submitted by July 6.

One requirement is for match funding of 10 per cent which East Cambs Council says could come from two possible sources.

Firstly, the Community Infrastructure Levy or from Cambridgeshire Horizons Fund.

The council says it does not have in house expertise to develop the bid and produce the project plan and supporting documentation.

Specialist planning consultant Genecom has been commission at a cost of £35,000 to finalise the submission.

Councils can bid for up to £20m from the levelling up fund.



