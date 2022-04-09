Lisle Lane is reportedly blocked by police and firefighters in Ely this afternoon (April 9). - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have blocked a road this afternoon following a reported crash in Ely.

Police and firefighters are on scene at Lisle Lane near Roslyn Court.

Reports came in shortly after 1pm this afternoon (April 9).

The relevant emergency services have been contacted for a comment.

