Ten-year-old aspiring photographer Joshua Littlejohn, who recently moved to Ely with his family, captured Ely's stunning winter sunrise on camera. - Credit: JOSHUA LITTLEJOHN

A 10-year-old boy and aspiring photographer who recently moved to Ely with his family captured a stunning winter sunrise during a walk along the riverside.

Joshua Littlejohn started photography and videography at a young age and, according to his mum Claire, "has a great eye for it".

She said he has made several videos at home which are "very creative" and that he edits it all himself.

This latest one has been viewed more than 3,000 times already.

Claire has even started to put some pictures on an Instagram page for him.

The family moved from Chelmsford after losing a house they really wanted in Essex, however they have since found their "dream home" in Ely.

The Littlejohn family recently moved to Ely from Essex - Credit: CLAIRE LITTLEJOHN

"We found the exact house we lost, but in Cambridgeshire," said Claire, who has set up a therapy practice in Ely called Guiding Minds Therapy, which helps children and adults with anxiety.

"The house is at The Ely Kings Meadows development, and we decided to make the big move for our dream home," she added.

Despite having never been to Ely, the family - Claire, husband Chris, Joshua and seven-year-old Zachary - instantly fell in love with the city.

Ten-year-old aspiring photographer Joshua Littlejohn observing Ely Cathedral in his self-edited video. - Credit: JOSHUA LITTLEJOHN

"We came down one day to visit Ely to see what the area was like. I hadn’t heard of it before and we fell in love straight away," Claire said.

"The market was on the day we came and the sun was shining. The cathedral is absolutely beautiful and I love driving past it for work every day.

"The place has such a special feel to it and, after following the Facebook groups, I could see people took so much pride in where they lived and there was a great community feel," she added.

Ten-year-old aspiring photographer Joshua Littlejohn walking past Ely riverside in his self-edited video. - Credit: JOSHUA LITTLEJOHN

Once the family realised they had found "the dream house AND location", they decided to wait it out, living at Claire's parents all in one bedroom in Colcheste for six months.

The family is now renting a property in Ely whilst they continue to wait for a new build to be finished - they hope it will be completed in July.

"We get to walk by our development every morning which is very exciting," Claire added, saying that it's "been quite an adventure.

Ten-year-old aspiring photographer Joshua Littlejohn captured Ely's stunning winter sunrise on camera. - Credit: JOSHUA LITTLEJOHN

"We just love how quiet and safe it feels here," Claire added.

"Where we used to live it’s was getting busier and busier, with cars everywhere.

"Whereas with Ely, as soon as we saw it, it just seemed like the perfect place to bring up our little boys.

"Lovely views, nice people, good schools and safe.

"Now we’re here it feels like this is the place we were always meant to be - like we lost our first house for a reason."

Ten-year-old aspiring photographer Joshua Littlejohn walking past Ely Cathedral in his self-edited video. - Credit: JOSHUA LITTLEJOHN



