End of the line for old Greater Anglia commuter trains
- Credit: Nick Ansell/PA
Old Greater Anglia trains are set to make their final journeys this weekend.
Class 317 commuter trains have sped through the East of England for more than 30 years, ferrying millions of passengers between London, Hertford, Cambridge and Ely since they were brought onto the Liverpool Street line in 1989.
But after nearly four decades on various railways in the East, Greater Anglia said it does not plan to use Class 317s after Saturday, July 16.
Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia's head of corporate affairs, said the company will reach a "milestone" when all the old units are replaced with newer Class 720 trains.
Mr Denby said: "We’re pleased to provide a chance for those wishing to bid farewell to these trains, which have served West Anglia passengers well for over 30 years, to take a final trip on them this Saturday."
He added: "We’re close to reaching another milestone in the roll out of our new train fleet, with the upcoming withdrawal from service of the Class 317 trains."
The final Class 317 trips are due to run between London Liverpool Street and Hertford East throughout Saturday.
The first departures will be at 6.12am from Liverpool Street and at 7.09am from Hertford.
Final trains are due to leave at 10.12pm from London and 11.09pm from Hertford.
Although the trains are not scheduled to be used on any more journeys, they could be used to provide cover until the end of July.
The units were first built in 1981 for the London St Pancras to Bedford line - now part of the Thameslink network.
They were used for trips between Liverpool Street, King's Cross, Cambridge and King's Lynn from 1989, including on the Stansted Express route between 2000 and 2006.
Greater Anglia's new trains were introduced in 2020.
A company spokesperson said the new models feature enhanced accessibility, more seats, air conditioning, plug and USB charging points, and designated cycle spaces.