Girl, 3, in critical condition after A14 crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:33 AM August 30, 2022
A14 at Bar Hill, Cambridgeshire

A three-year-old girl was left in a serious condition after a car crashed into a tree off the A14 at Bar Hill. - Credit: Google Maps

A three-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree off the A14. 

The car was travelling on the westbound carriageway at Bar Hill where three people were left seriously injured. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The collision took place at just before 11am on Sunday, August 28, and involved one car which left the road and veered into a tree. 

“All three occupants in the car, a Volvo XC60, were taken to hospital.  

“The driver, a woman in her thirties, and the rear seat passenger, a three-year-old girl, remain in a critical condition.” 

The front seat passenger, a man in his forties, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. 

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of the moments before the crash are urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101, quoting reference 182 of August 28. 

You can also speak to police through their web chat service on: https://bit.ly/3wBxNFS.  

