News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Forecourts forced shut as fuel supply runs dry at Soham near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:31 AM April 10, 2022
Closed BP garage in Soham this morning (April 10).

Closed BP garage in Soham this morning (April 10). - Credit: Terry Harris

Some forecourts across Cambridgeshire have been forced shut this morning as temporary fuel supply issues run into the weekend.  

Pictures show two BP garages closed this morning (April 10) in Soham near Ely.  

The shortages are primarily hitting diesel drivers, with most fuel stations across the region remaining open for unleaded petrol customers only.  

Another shut BP garage at Soham near Ely today (April 10).

Another shut BP garage at Soham near Ely today (April 10). - Credit: Terry Harris

We received pictures yesterday (April 9) of long lines of vehicles at a Shell garage in Peterborough, as well as a closed-off Tesco fuel station in Cambridge. 

It comes after a retail expert claimed that fuel deliveries are still taking place, and that shortages at forecourts are localised and temporary.  

The temporary shortage follows several days of environmental protests at some of the UK's largest fuel depots, including the Navigator oil terminal at Thurrock, Essex. 

Fuel queues after pumps ran dry and are refilled, City, Peterborough Saturday 09 April 2022. Pictur

Fuel queues after pumps were refilled in Peterborough yesterday (April 9). - Credit: Terry Harris

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson, said: “We are aware that protests last Friday and Saturday at 10 fuel terminals in the South East and Midlands caused some disruption to planned deliveries.  

“This included tanker drivers being prevented from leaving terminals to deliver fuel to forecourts and some damage to vehicles and property.  

“We understand that operations are now back to normal which will mean forecourts will be receiving new supplies.”  

Cambs Live News
Soham News

Don't Miss

Jake Roberts will be forced to close (or move) from Second Drove, Little Downham

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mechanic forced to move or close his business on a dictionary technicality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Bird flu has been identified at a premises near Ely (File picture)

Cambs Live News

Surveillance zone in place after bird flu outbreak in Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

Postcode Lottery

Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Ely Markets' 'Foodie Friday' launch event on April 15 will include food such as Greek gyros, wood-fired pizza and salads.

Food and Drink

‘We’re really excited’ - Ely Markets launches new ‘Foodie Friday’ event

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon