Friday: major disruption on roads and railways in Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Published: 9:01 AM March 11, 2022
Main image: The A1/A421 Black Cat roundabout near St Neots; Inset: A Greater Anglia train

There is Friday morning disruption on roads and railways in Cambridgeshire - Credit: National Highways/Greater Anglia/Archant

Commuters are facing travel disruption on railways and roads throughout Cambridgeshire this morning (Friday, March 11).

On the railways, there is no Greater Anglia service between Cambridge North and Newmarket.

This is due to a points failure at Dullingham.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Points allow trains to move from one track to another, as if you were changing lanes in a car.

"The location of these points is where our line from Bury St Edmunds joins our line to Cambridge, and we are unable to run any trains until this has been fixed."

They added that Network Rail engineers have identified the cause of the issue.

A replacement bus will run between Cambridge North and Newmarket.

Tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services between Cambridge and Cambridge North.

The Black Cat interchange on the A1 and A421 roads

The Black Cat interchange near St Neots, near where emergency roadworks are being carried out on the A428 - Credit: National Highways

On the roads, traffic hotspots include the A428 at St Neots, where Openreach is carrying out emergency works.

Traffic towards Cambridge (eastbound) is queueing back to Eaton Socon, but queues of up to two miles were reported on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

The A47/A141 Guyhirn roundabout is congested near March.

There are queues of around one mile on the A47 south-westbound, towards Peterborough and March.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

