Live
Friday: major disruption on roads and railways in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: National Highways/Greater Anglia/Archant
Commuters are facing travel disruption on railways and roads throughout Cambridgeshire this morning (Friday, March 11).
On the railways, there is no Greater Anglia service between Cambridge North and Newmarket.
This is due to a points failure at Dullingham.
A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Points allow trains to move from one track to another, as if you were changing lanes in a car.
"The location of these points is where our line from Bury St Edmunds joins our line to Cambridge, and we are unable to run any trains until this has been fixed."
They added that Network Rail engineers have identified the cause of the issue.
A replacement bus will run between Cambridge North and Newmarket.
Most Read
- 1 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 2 Channel 5 documentary looks at Soham murder case 20 years on
- 3 Firefighters rescue motorists after car overturns near house on B1102 in Burwell
- 4 Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays
- 5 New business is risk worth taking for hairstylist Lily
- 6 7 Cambridgeshire villages which have been deserted and forgotten
- 7 Statue for anti-slavery campaigner a 'no go' despite mixed views
- 8 CCTV appeal after phone allegedly stolen from customer in cafe
- 9 Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton
- 10 Busy stretch of A10 at Ely to have one-way traffic system until April
Tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services between Cambridge and Cambridge North.
On the roads, traffic hotspots include the A428 at St Neots, where Openreach is carrying out emergency works.
Traffic towards Cambridge (eastbound) is queueing back to Eaton Socon, but queues of up to two miles were reported on Tuesday and Thursday morning.
The A47/A141 Guyhirn roundabout is congested near March.
There are queues of around one mile on the A47 south-westbound, towards Peterborough and March.
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk