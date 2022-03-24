Extra Cambridge to Ipswich trains for League One showdown on April 2
- Credit: Will Durrant/Greater Anglia/Archant
Cambridge United and Ipswich Town are set to clash at Portman Road Stadium on Saturday, April 2.
To help fans travel to and from the game in Ipswich, Greater Anglia has announced that it will run extra trains.
Before the match, a normal timetable will be in place with an additional service from Cambridge at 11.08am.
The train will call at Dullingham, Newmarket (11.30am), Kennett, Bury St Edmunds, Thurston, Elmswell, Stowmarket and Ipswich (12.26pm).
After the game, an additional train will depart Ipswich at 5.18.
It is due to call at Ely and Cambridge, arriving at 6.31.
An extra train from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street is also planned to depart at 5.22.
It will call at Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Ingatestone, Shenfield, Stratford and London Liverpool Street.
Martin Moran, of Greater Anglia, said: "We know this match is very important to many of our customers, which is why we’re running additional trains.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend, and there will be extra members of staff helping people with their journeys.
"To save time and beat the queues, passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel.
"Our new trains are longer and have more seats, however we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services."
A Greater Anglia spokesperson said that passengers should use the full length of trains and platforms.
The last Cambridge United-Ipswich Town showdown took place on October 16, 2021.
The match, at Cambridge's Abbey Stadium, ended in a 2-2 draw.
Ipswich Town's Sone Aluko scored twice in the first half, with Cambridge United's James Brophy leading the fightback with a goal in the 40th minute.
Joe Ironside levelled the score in the 88th minute.
Both teams are playing for the Papa John's Trophy in Sky Bet League One.
Kick-off on April 2 is at 3pm.
Fares and timetables for the additional trains are on the Greater Anglia website: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/