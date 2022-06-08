Van crashed into bridge in Ely

The incident occurred on Station Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A van has crashed into a bridge on Station Road, Ely.

The crash took place at the rail underpass where Station Road becomes Bridge Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.47pm yesterday (June 7).

Cambridgeshire Police responded to calls from members of the public, reporting the collision.

Officers then closed the road, for the bridge to be assessed and the vehicle recovered.

The road was shut in both directions, at the rail underpass on Bridge Road.

The driver walked away from the crash with no serious injuries.

With no injuries reported, and the bridge safe to use, the road reopened at around 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 4.47pm yesterday (7 June) with reports a van had collided with a bridge in Ely.

"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and (the) bridge assessed.

"The road reopened at about 6.30pm.

"No injuries (were) reported."