News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Van crashed into bridge in Ely

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:12 AM June 8, 2022
A bridge, reading "warning very low bridge".

The incident occurred on Station Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A van has crashed into a bridge on Station Road, Ely.

The crash took place at the rail underpass where Station Road becomes Bridge Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.47pm yesterday (June 7).

Cambridgeshire Police responded to calls from members of the public, reporting the collision.

Officers then closed the road, for the bridge to be assessed and the vehicle recovered.

The road was shut in both directions, at the rail underpass on Bridge Road.

The driver walked away from the crash with no serious injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral
  2. 2 'Home from home' holiday lodges wins green light from planners
  3. 3 WATCH: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral
  1. 4 'Life threatening injuries' after cyclist crashed with bus
  2. 5 Father devastated as 'sentimental' birthday bike stolen in broad daylight
  3. 6 'It's truly phenomenal' - over £125,000 in donations raised by villagers for Ukraine
  4. 7 Six flats and shop could be yours for at least £400k
  5. 8 Van crashed into bridge in Ely
  6. 9 Ely Markets ensures city honours Platinum Jubilee in true style
  7. 10 Recycling solution woes pile up as Cambs amongst worst in England

With no injuries reported, and the bridge safe to use, the road reopened at around 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 4.47pm yesterday (7 June) with reports a van had collided with a bridge in Ely.

"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and (the) bridge assessed.

"The road reopened at about 6.30pm.

"No injuries (were) reported."

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Eel updates

Jubilee events across East Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Luke Norris, who died in a crash at Stonea

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Devoted dad' Luke Norris, 33, named as river death crash victim

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Angel of the Fens

The Queen | Video

Angel of the Fens – Jubilee alternative to Angel of the North  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Fen Causeway junction with Trumpington Road, which closed at around 12.50pm today (June 2) following a serious crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Cyclist taken to hospital after 'serious' Cambridge city centre crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon