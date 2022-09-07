Redevelopment work by Greater Anglia to improve Ely rail station, including a new waiting room and changing places toilet, has now been completed. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A train operator believes passengers will “notice a huge difference” after improvement work worth £1.7 million has been completed at Ely rail station.

Greater Anglia say the redevelopment will make the station more accessible for passengers through an improved layout and better facilities.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “This work has transformed Ely station and we’re pleased that the new facilities are now open.

“Passengers will notice a huge difference with a bigger, brighter booking hall, a new waiting room and a much-improved layout with easier access for everyone.”

Work started in the spring to relocate the ticket office and create a new waiting room and booking hall, which opened on September 5.

A changing places toilet facility, the first on Greater Anglia’s network, has also been installed plus new ticket gates and seven disabled parking spaces.

The changing place toilets, which are larger than other accessible toilets, include a changing bench and hoist to support disabled people who need extra assistance.

Rebecca Richardson, Greater Anglia’s accessibility manager, said, “I’m delighted that we have been able to include our first changing places facility within this redevelopment.

“Many of our stations date from Victorian times and don’t often afford enough space for improvements like this, but as Ely was being redeveloped, it presented an opportunity.”

Redevelopment work by Greater Anglia to improve Ely rail station, including a new waiting room and changing places toilet, has now been completed. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Ms Richardson added: “This is something we will consider during future station upgrades elsewhere on our network, where possible.”

The Ely station works were given prior approval by councillors last October.

The entire station has been redecorated, the front of the station building has been cleaned and restored and new signage has been installed thanks to a grant from the Railway Heritage Trust.

Govia Thameslink Railway also funded the redevelopment.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “We’re committed to making travel on our services an easier, better experience for everyone, so we’re delighted to have worked with Greater Anglia on this project.

“The collaboration and pooling of resources means the investment we’ve made from our network-wide station improvement programme has been more effective for Ely than it could have been on its own.”