Delayed improvement plans for Ely rail station to get underway

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:00 PM February 18, 2022
Plans to refurbish and improve Ely railway station

Work to improve Ely railway station (inset) are due to begin this spring. Pictured is what the plans entail in and outside of the station. - Credit: Archant/ECDC Planning Portal

Improvements to Ely railway station, which include a new ticket office and more car parking spaces, are due to take place. 

Greater Anglia aim to complete work in and outside the station to help “strengthen the quality of the offer to the passenger”, according to Network Rail. 

The works include refurbishment of the station building, a new booking hall, ticket office and a new waiting room. 

“This project represents an opportunity to arrange the ticket hall and passenger facilities into a standard expected of a key regional interchange,” said Network Rail. 

“It also aims to reduce ticketless travel revenue losses for all operators through the installation of automatic ticket gates.”  

Plans to improve Ely railway station

Accessible car parking bays and a new ticket office are just some of the additions planned by Greater Anglia for Ely rail station. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

An “improved station car park arrangement” will also be worked on, including accessible bays and the installation of a crossing. 

Greater Anglia bosses took questions from commuters about the Ely station works, which were given prior approval last October, on February 17. 

Elevation proposals for Ely railway station

A glimpse of what Ely railway station could look like after improvement work. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

It is thought commuters will face minimal disruption while the works take place.

The works, which were due to begin in November last year, are planned to begin this spring. 

For more details on the plans, visit: https://bit.ly/3uZW2h6

Greater Anglia
Planning
Ely News

