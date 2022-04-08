Ely delays eased after accident on A10

Updated

The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic on the A10 was reported to be gridlocked due to an accident.

Earlier this evening motorists experienced long delays at Downham Road and northbound between Cambridge Road and the B1411.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Cambridgeshire Travel said: "A10 is cleared at Downham Road, Ely. Earlier delays have now eased."

