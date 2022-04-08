News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Ely delays eased after accident on A10

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:51 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 6:59 PM April 8, 2022
The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. 

The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic on the A10 was reported to be gridlocked due to an accident. 

Earlier this evening motorists experienced long delays at Downham Road and northbound between Cambridge Road and the B1411.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. 

Cambridgeshire Travel said: "A10 is cleared at Downham Road, Ely. Earlier delays have now eased."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Jake Roberts will be forced to close (or move) from Second Drove, Little Downham

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mechanic forced to move or close his business on a dictionary technicality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

Postcode Lottery

Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Ely Markets' 'Foodie Friday' launch event on April 15 will include food such as Greek gyros, wood-fired pizza and salads.

Food and Drink

‘We’re really excited’ - Ely Markets launches new ‘Foodie Friday’ event

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A1101 is closed between the A10 at Littleport and the A11 at Barton Mills

Cambs Live News

A1101 Mildenhall Road closed for major works

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon