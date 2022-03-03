News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Major delays on A10 Ely road

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:25 AM March 3, 2022
Due to works by Cambridge Water, there are 'major delays' on the A10 Ely Road.

Due to works by Cambridge Water, there are 'major delays' on the A10 Ely Road. - Credit: Google

There are currently delays of around 2 miles due to temporary traffic lights in place for works on the road between Chittering and Waterbeach.

Motorists are advised to take this in to account when planning their journey or to seek alternative routes. 
Cambridgeshire Travel News said: "Please allow extra time for your journey."

A spokesperson from Cambridge Water said: "Apologies for any inconvenience this morning which may be caused by our work."

