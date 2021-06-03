Breaking
A14 lorry driver fails drugs test
Published: 6:04 PM June 3, 2021
Police stopped a lorry on the A14 at Cambridge tonight and the driver promptly failed a drug test.
The lorry was spotted earlier by other motorists who reported the erratic driving.
“Stopped A14 Cambs,” police tweeted.
“Calls from public regarding very poor driving.
“Driver promptly failed a drug wipe.”
The photograph of the lorry was tweeted from the official Twitter account for the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit.
They urge drivers to not use Twitter to report incidents. Dial 101 or 999 in an emergency
