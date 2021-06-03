News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

A14 lorry driver fails drugs test

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:04 PM June 3, 2021   
A14 lorry driver stopped and tests positive for drugs

A14 lorry driver seen tonight driving erratically, stopped by police - fails drugs wipe test. - Credit: Police

Police stopped a lorry on the A14 at Cambridge tonight and the driver promptly failed a drug test. 

The lorry was spotted earlier by other motorists who reported the erratic driving.  

“Stopped A14 Cambs,” police tweeted. 

“Calls from public regarding very poor driving. 

“Driver promptly failed a drug wipe.” 

You may also want to watch:

The photograph of the lorry was tweeted from the official Twitter account for the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit.  

They urge drivers to not use Twitter to report incidents. Dial 101 or 999 in an emergency 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall
  2. 2 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
  3. 3 No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners
  1. 4 Letter: Treat to welcome customers back say tearoom team
  2. 5 Boatbuilders and rock bands - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Attacker, armed with knives, arrived by taxi to repeatedly stab kidnap victim
  4. 7 Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail station
  5. 8 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
  6. 9 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  7. 10 Avoid, avoid, avoid - three best pieces of advice as A14 gridlocked today
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A14
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Harrison, headteacher of St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, is leaving the school at the end of the week

Departing headteacher gets baked bean ‘bath to remember'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely

Twitter

Actor Sheila Hancock and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visit Ely bookshop

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Christy Stokes jailed for raping teenage girl

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for man who forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely’s tourist information centre say they were “thrilled” to welcome the first coachload of tourists

Lockdown Easing

Coachload of tourists arrive in Ely for first time post lockdown

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus