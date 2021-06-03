Breaking

Published: 6:04 PM June 3, 2021

A14 lorry driver seen tonight driving erratically, stopped by police - fails drugs wipe test. - Credit: Police

Police stopped a lorry on the A14 at Cambridge tonight and the driver promptly failed a drug test.

The lorry was spotted earlier by other motorists who reported the erratic driving.

“Stopped A14 Cambs,” police tweeted.

“Calls from public regarding very poor driving.

“Driver promptly failed a drug wipe.”

The photograph of the lorry was tweeted from the official Twitter account for the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit.

They urge drivers to not use Twitter to report incidents. Dial 101 or 999 in an emergency