Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff near the M11 at Cambridge - Credit: Google Earth

A careless driver from Braintree was using her phone when she killed a cyclist on a Cambridge roundabout.

Lauren Hughes, aged 27, drove her car into 57-year-old Michael Roff when she entered the A603 Barton Road roundabout at M11 junction 12.

The crash took place at around 7.30pm on Friday, July 31 last year, and Mr Roff, a "family man" and keen cyclist from Sidgwick Avenue in Cambridge, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital five hours after sustaining a head injury.

Hughes, of The Yard, Braintree, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

She was sentenced to 15 months in prison yesterday (Thursday, June 16).

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "Michael Roff was a much-loved family man and keen cyclist.

"Lauren Hughes, through her inattention and lack of care for the task of driving, has caused Mr Roff’s family untold pain and suffering.

"This sentence and tragic loss should be a reminder to all about the importance of careful and attentive driving, and that particular attention for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians is paramount.

"I hope Mr Roff’s family can now look to the future and attempt to rebuild their lives and I would like to thank them for the patience and dignity shown during the investigation and the trial."

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Hughes left the M11 and travelled up the A603 slip road on the outside lane.

She slowed, but was forced to brake sharply, leaving skid marks on the tarmac, and crashed into Mr Roff.

Hughes told police she did not see the cyclist.

Her phone was seized and a digital media investigator found that, at the time of the collision, Hughes was using it on a hands-free setting via an in-car system.

In addition to her 15-month prison term, Hughes was banned from driving for three years and seven-and-a-half months.